Investigation into drug tip leads to discovery of meth, stimulus check

Jul. 8—Deputies following up on a tip of drug sales taking place in a camper in rural southwest Cumberland County seized methamphetamine, scales, cash and a stimulus check. Two persons were arrested.

Amanda Jo Barber, 39, 320 Retreat Dr., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Timothy Shane Neeley, 48, 555 Critter Creek Rd., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Deputy Kobe Cox wrote in his report he traveled to a location on Critter Creek Rd. off of Lantana and Turkey Blind Rd. June 26 to follow up on a tip of drug trafficking at a camper parked on a wooded lot.

He was met by Barber and others. After informing Barber of his purpose for being there, consent to search the trailer and a cell phone was granted and resulted in evidence — including about eight grams of a substance identified as meth — were seized.

Also seized was a purse, the cell phone, $952 in cash and a stimulus check in the amount of $1,400 and made out to someone known to law enforcement.

Further investigation led to the consensual search of a pickup truck parked on the property and belonging to Neeley, the report continues. Inside the pickup was recovered a loaded .12 gauge shotgun, about 20 grams of a substance identified as meth and $348 in cash.

Both were jailed at the Justice Center with Barber placed under $10,000 bond and Neeley under $25,000 bond. Both will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

