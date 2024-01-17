Investigation finds Camino Real Regional Utility failed to keep drinking water safe

According to a report released by the New Mexico Environment Department, the "do not drink order" that affected residents of Santa Teresa and Sunland Park in December was due to "systematic failures" of the regional water authority.

The report, issued by the Drinking Water Bureau, highlighted failures of the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority after customers reported water with an uncommon occurrence of extremely high pH.

"While many of New Mexico’s water utilities face challenges from lack of staff, funding, and the changing climate, our investigation identified that CRRUA failed at multiple levels and showed a disregard for operating under basic state and federal regulations,” Drinking Water Bureau Chief Joe Martinez said in a NMED release. “CRRUA’s customers deserve access to clean, safe water that meets standards and to know when that is not happening.”

Dive deeper: Read the entire report here.

JC Crosby, the interim executive director for the Camino Real Regional Utility could not be reached for comment for this article.

The report identified several key failures by CRRUA management and staff including:

A pH sensor malfunction and several operational failures by CRRUA staff led to caustic soda being overfed into the treatment process, causing the elevated pH levels within the distribution system.

CRRUA staff failed to fully investigate complaints from customers that were experiencing “slimy water” as early as Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, four days prior to the issuance of the order to customers to not drink the water.

CRRUA staff failed to calibrate the pH probes and sensor and observe erratic readings for finished water pH that started as early as Nov. 21, 2023.

During the investigation, it was established that facilities used to treat for arsenic had been offline periodically over the past year and the system failed to notify customers and NMED.

The NMED issued seven notices of violation to the utility in 2023 and only one has been resolved. Among the violations, there were four issued in December 2023.

On Dec. 12, 2023, notices of violation were sent to the utility for failing to notify residents of high pH levels, failing to notify the NMED that the, "Industrial Park Arsenic Treatment Plant, Sunland Park Arsenic Treatment Plant, Santa Teresa Community Arsenic Treatment Plant have been off-line and intentionally bypassed for over a year allowing untreated water into the distribution system."

On Dec. 11, 2023, notices of violation were sent to the utility for exceeding maximum contaminant levels for arsenic, determined by a running an annual average at the Industrial Park arsenic treatment plant and the treatment tank in Santa Teresa.

CRRUA has not provided NMED with documentation indicating corrections to any of the issues identified in the pH investigation report, according to a spokesperson with the state.

According to the NMED, the utility has received more than $13.6 million in loans and grants for water and wastewater projects since 2012. The utility will receive additional enforcement action including issuing Administrative Compliance Orders with penalties, according to a NMED spokesperson.

More complaints regarding water quality controlled by CRRUA

While accused of not properly informing the public when issued a notice of violation, the utility on Tuesday issued a public notice on its website for discolored water in the Valencia Park, Edgemont, Casa Lindas and Santa Teresa areas.

The utility said the water is safe to drink and that the discoloration was caused by "the presence of naturally occurring iron and manganese in the potable water supply."

According to the notice, the utility is flushing hydrants in the affected areas and recommended that residents flush individual water lines for 20 to 30 minutes or until the water is clear.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: A report outlined unsafe practices of Camino Real Regional Utility