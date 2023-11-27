Investigation finds cause of Kentucky train derailment that led to Thanksgiving evacuations

Officials have determined that a failed wheel bearing caused the train derailment that resulted in a brief evacuation in Rockcastle County on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, according to a statement from CSX Sunday.

The company also confirmed the derailed cars had been retrieved and responders were working to replenish the area.

“CSX extends its deepest gratitude to Rockcastle County authorities for their support and close collaboration throughout the response to this incident,” CSX said in a news release. “We are also thankful for the community members and local businesses that worked with us to help residents that were affected, especially those that assisted us in serving Thanksgiving dinners for the community.”

The train derailment happened Wednesday afternoon north of Livingston. Two of the 16 railcars that came off the tracks were carrying molten sulfur and at least one of them was breached, causing a fire that burned until Thursday, CSX previously said.

Residents were urged to evacuate until the fire could be extinguished and the area deemed safe. Authorities told locals they could go back home Thursday afternoon.

After the scene was secure, crews built a temporary gravel road to give officials access to the area to remove the railcars. CSX said all 16 cars were removed from the scene by 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews had removed all the spilled contaminants and about 2,500 tons of impacted soil by early morning Sunday, according to CSX. The impacted soil was replaced with “clean material,” CSX said.

The repairs were expected to be completed by noon, CSX said.

Anyone needing help as a result of the train derailment is encouraged to contact CSX at 1-800-805-9840. The company was also set to be available to reimburse people for any wage loss or out-of-pocket expenses caused by the derailment at the CSX Outreach Center on School Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Additional information about the derailment and resources available can be found on CSX’s website.