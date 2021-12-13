Investigation finds Colombian police responsible for deaths of 11 people amid protests





An investigation backed by the United Nations has found that police were responsible for 11 deaths that took place during two days of protests in Colombia against police brutality.

The 177-page report published Monday after an investigation requested by Bogotá Mayor Claudia López called the killings a "massacre" and "one of the most serious episodes of violations against human rights in the history of the city of Bogotá," according to The Washington Post.

"Who should assume political responsibility? Me, to begin with. But also the Police and the president of the Republic," López said in part of the report. "That's what I've asked for from day one. From that day it was obvious that what happened was police abuse and a state crime."

The protests were prompted by the death of Javier Ordóñez, who broke the city's COVID-19 lockdown. As a result, the Post reported that two police officers repeatedly used a stun gun on him.

"Please," Ordóñez said in a video shared on social media. "No more."

The middle-aged father of two later died as a result of a head injury that happened while he was in police custody.

During the protests that followed his death, 14 people died, 11 of them at the hands of the police. Hundreds of others were injured, the Post added.

A spokesman for the director of Colombia's national police said the fatalities "should have never happened," noting that the attorney general's office would prosecute any officers who were part of crimes, per the Post.

"Clearly, there were violations of human rights and crimes committed by the police, but they do not correspond to a doctrine ... rather to individual facts," the spokesman said. "For that reason, they must be clarified by the competent authorities."