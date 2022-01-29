Investigation finds Frederick jail inmate died of natural causes

Jan. 28—Autopsy results showed a man died from natural causes while in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center in October, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office news release.

Correctional officers found Hagerstown resident Robert John Bitler Jr., 49, unresponsive in his cell at about 6:52 a.m. Oct. 7. Deputies immediately attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful, a Friday news release stated.

FCSO deputies had arrested Bitler Oct. 5 for an alleged violation of probation, and he was held without bail.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) conducted an autopsy and found the manner of death to be natural and listed the cause as "intracerebral hemorrhage in the setting of hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease," according to the FCSO release. In layman's terms, that cause of death is also known as a stroke, according to an OCME spokesman.

The sheriff's office said the autopsy report lists "chronic drug abuse" as a significant condition.

A copy of the autopsy report was not immediately available. A FCSO spokesman directed the News-Post to the OCME to obtain a copy of the report.

FCSO says its logs show staff made required cell checks throughout the night and last had contact with Bitler at about 6:47 a.m. The FCSO Criminal Investigation Section recently completed its investigation into Bitler's death and concluded deputies "followed all policies and procedures accordingly," the release reads.

"This investigation affirmed that our correctional officers conducted all security rounds and followed all cell check policies and procedures," Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in the release. "Along with the findings from the OCME, there is no reason to further investigate this matter and this investigation is closed."

