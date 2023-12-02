Investigation finds MCPS principal engaged in sexual misconduct, workplace bullying

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General (OIG) completed its investigation and found Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) employee Joel Beidleman to have “engaged in misconduct.”

The initial incident occurred when the Washington Post released an article on Aug. 11, reporting Beidleman’s misconduct while he was serving as the principal of Farquhar Middle School. The report detailed a series of complaints made against him that had been filed as early as 2016.

There were at least 18 verbal or written complaints from MCPS staff members, parents, and union stewards, according to the article.

Throughout the investigation, the OIG evaluated each complaint and allegation made against Beidleman and more. The OIG found that Beidleman made repeated comments about his female employees, made offensive and sexual jokes towards them as well, bullied his employees, and had a sexual relationship with one of his employees, according to a memorandum released by the OIG.

“Beidleman’s behavior created an environment where some staff members reported being afraid to disagree with him on professional matters, worried about their job security, and felt intimidated and disrespected,” the memorandum stated.

The OIG said Beidleman violated the school system’s sexual harassment, workplace bullying policies, and its employee code of conduct.

During the investigation, the OIG interviewed complainants and witnesses. Through those 31 interviews, 15 of them claimed to be victims of sexual harassment, bullying, retaliation, or other violations. The OIG said it was clear that Beidleman was a “divisive figure” that some staffers described as “abusive” despite other employees saying he was a “mentor” and “innovative leader.”

Current and former staffers described instances where Beidleman would yell, berate them, retaliate against them, and try to pursue sex from them. The memorandum said some of these behaviors would happen in person or through electronic communication on and off MCPS grounds.

11 employees reported being bullied by him since 2018. One employee said Beidleman publicly shamed and embarrassed them in front of others. Another employee said he made “verbally intimidating” comments citing them as “untrustworthy,” or that they should “watch out.”

“One employee succinctly captured the persistent fear of bullying expressed by many complainants when she stated that she ‘learned real quick to lay low or risk public shaming,'” the memorandum stated.

The investigation’s results were passed on to MCPS’ Superintendent of Schools Monifa McKnight, who placed Beidleman on leave after the Washington Post’s report was released.

In response to the statement, McKnight released the following statement Friday:

The investigative report about Dr. Joel Beidleman released Friday by the Montgomery County Inspector General clearly and professionally documents years of disturbing and egregious behavior. The report finds that this behavior indisputably violated both MCPS policies and the Employee Code of Conduct. As I’ve said since this issue came to our attention this summer, I will take swift, decisive action based on investigative findings. Now that the OIG has referred this matter to me, I am moving forward without delay to ensure that wrongdoing is held to full account. It is crucial that every MCPS employee, student, and parent know that any type of abusive behavior will not be tolerated. It’s why I’ve been working diligently with my team — joined by a diverse group of local and national experts, staff, and other critical stakeholders from across the MCPS community — in developing and implementing our aggressive and comprehensive action plan: To rebuild trust, ensure no one is failed by our system, and to make clear that harassment, bullying, intimidation, and retaliation have absolutely no place in the MCPS community. Ensuring a safe and positive work environment for our staff means a safe and positive environment for our students to learn, and that is our main focus and commitment. MCPS’ Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Monifa B. McKnight

Click here to read the full report.

