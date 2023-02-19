Investigation finds Mooresville structure fire was intentionally set, officials say

A fire that engulfed a one-story building in Mooresville late Saturday is believed to have been set intentionally, fire investigators said.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 840 Brawley School Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the department.

Crew members arrived to find a residential structure engulfed in flames, the release said. The fire was contained within hours.

The Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the building was vacant during the fire.

Six people were later identified as possibly being responsible for starting the fire, officials said. The names of the suspects have not been released.

The Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office and Mooresville Police Department are still investigating the incident.