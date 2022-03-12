Investigation finds priest sent messages with sexual content, no criminal behavior

Mar. 12—GAYLORD — A state police investigation into inappropriate messages a northern Michigan priest sent to high school students found no criminal wrongdoing, according to the Michigan Attorney General.

A complaint claiming Father Bryan Medlin of the Gaylord Diocese sent inappropriate text messages to high school students was sent to the Michigan Attorney General's office on Dec. 10, as previously reported. An investigation by the Michigan State Police and the AG's office found no criminal behavior in Medlin's conduct with students. Nonetheless, investigators said Medlin sent "several" teenagers and young men between 16 and 18 years of age messages online and via text that contained sexual content and racially insensitive statements, according to records released Friday by the Michigan Attorney General.

The recipients of those messages included high school students at both St. Mary's in Lake Leelanau and St. Francis High School in Traverse City.

Partially redacted documents including interview notes and screenshots of text messages collected during MSP's investigation show Medlin made inappropriate comments to students in person, via text and via social media platforms, dating back to at least 2019. Former and current St. Mary's students interviewed said Medlin discussed female students' bodies and said he would date the female students if he was in high school, according to MSP reports.

The MSP investigation was carried out by State Police Detective Sgt. Mike Fink and State Trooper Andrea Tillman.

"While the allegations against Fr. Medlin did not meet the threshold of criminal behavior beyond a reasonable doubt, we appreciate that the Diocese of Gaylord referred this matter to our office for review," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in an emailed statement. "We take seriously all reports of sexual abuse and pledge to be a safe haven for victims, to conduct a thorough investigation of available evidence, and to charge individuals, when possible."

Story continues

The documents released to the Record-Eagle by the AG's office reveal the message that sparked the investigation was sent to three St. Mary's students on Nov. 18 at 9 p.m., months after Medlin had been promoted from St. Mary's to the National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods in Indian River in Cheboygan County.

In the message, Medlin calls his advice to the students "Holy and horney wisdom", wishes the students luck in an upcoming football game, offers them personal prayers and advises them on what kind of sexual conduct they are allowed based on their team's margin of victory in the game.

Medlin's text discusses "downrivers finest topless bars" and said he will be back at "gtacs" for confessions. Other parts of the message include statements such as "Just go find a room and get crazy with your gf" and "tackle your gf to the ground (remove your pads) roll around the ground make out for 60 sec".

MSP investigators interviewed the three St. Mary's students who received the message. The teens told investigators Medlin would sit with them at lunch on occasion and make inappropriate comments about women and girls, according to the reports.

During the MSP probe, the teens recounted a comment by Medlin to students about a cleavage, a joke about men having erections in the mornings and the priest saying he wished he were back in high school so he could date the female students at the high school.

The interview notes also indicate the text message that sparked the investigation eventually circulated between students at St. Francis High School as well. A teacher at one of the schools heard students talking about the message and reported it to the diocese, according the investigative records.

Screenshots of other text messages included in the reports show Medlin using a variety of explicit language when messaging students. Other messages investigators obtained showed Medlin commenting to students about a "nice looking black woman" and worrying about a terrorist attack when seeing a "bunch of Muslims".

Not all of the messages turned over to investigators were profane, offensive or sexual in nature, but for some of the students interviewed, the frequency of Medlin's correspondence and the timing — some where sent as late as 11:30 p.m. — were questionable, according to MSP reports.

MSP investigators also interviewed a former student who said he wrote a letter to the Diocese on behalf of his classmates and himself about Medlin's behavior.

Another document shows that, in 2019, a student sent a letter to the Diocese complaining about Medlin's behavior. The student said Medlin used profanity around students, made racially insensitive comments, called a student a "paper molester" and shared one student's confession.

The documents do not clarify whether the former student interviewed by investigators is the same student who sent the 2019 letter.

The students said Medlin never made physical advances on them or made them feel physically uncomfortable and many students said they thought Medlin was making the comments he did to seem cool, according to the MSP reports.

According to the Gaylord Diocese "Protocols For Ministry To Minors And To Vulnerable Adults", clergy and adults employed by the diocese are prohibited from making comments of a sexual nature to minors outside of sanctioned lessons and communicating one-on-one with minors by electronic communication.

The ages of the students who received the texts with sexual content are censored in the documents provided by the AG's office.

The Diocese of Gaylord released an official statement regarding the findings of the investigation on Thursday. When asked for comment on the investigation on Friday, Mackenzie Ritchie, Diocese of Gaylord communications director, directed the Record-Eagle to Thursday's statement.

The Diocese of Gaylord will now begin an internal review and investigation by Church authorities, according to Thursday's statement. Medlin will not be terminated but remain on administrative leave, the statement said.

"The security and safety of all those within our care, particularly our young people and the most vulnerable, are of the utmost importance and we will continue to promptly address inappropriate behavior and misconduct," Ritchie said in the statement.

In September, Medlin was appointed to be the pastor of the National Shrine of the Cross in the Woods in Indian River in Cheboygan County after spending time as the pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Leelanau County. In August, Medlin was also appointed to be the assistant director of vocations for the diocese.

Vocation directors play a main role in recruiting teens and young adults to become future members of clergy. Their duties typically include visits to schools and parishes within their diocese to speak to young people.

Documents sent to the Record-Eagle from the Attorney General's office show that on Dec. 10, Medlin declined to talk to police investigators, as advised by his legal counsel. Instead, Medlin sent a statement through his attorney.

"He corresponded with some former student athletes to keep in touch about school and sports programs, with the intention to promote vocations to the priesthood and religious life," the statement reads. "At no time was anything obscene or illegal discussed or transmitted, and Father Bryan wholly denies any criminal wrongdoing or intent."

Medlin's lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

When asked if the previous Bishop knew about Medlin's behavior prior to the investigation, Ritchie responded via text: "This is addressed in our statement — when the messages were made known to the diocese, the matter was immediately referred to the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan State Police for investigation."