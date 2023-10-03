Investigation into former Dunbar principal found no wrongdoing, superintendent says

A Fayette County Public Schools investigation found no wrongdoing on the part of the former principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School who was placed on leave for months last school year, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said in statement.

The investigation against Marlon Ball was closed without disciplinary action, said Liggins’ letter provided to the Herald-Leader by Ball’s attorney, Dale Golden.

A lawsuit that Ball filed against the school district is being dismissed by agreed order with FCPS, Golden said.

Ball was employed from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 and is eligible for rehire in the district, Liggins letter said.

District officials did not immediately comment.

On November 2, 2022, Ball was placed on administrative leave while Fayette County Schools investigated an allegation of inappropriate conduct, according to a letter from Liggins to Ball.

This is a developing story and will be updated.