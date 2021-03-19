Investigation into Hinsdale double murder closed, law enforcement release details about the deaths

Mar. 19—Almost two years after a double murder in Hinsdale and the overdose death of the suspected killer, investigators have finished their probe into the deaths and released details for the first time.

On Friday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office released an affidavit in support of the arrest of Derrick Shippee, suspected of killing 29-year-old Neal Bolster and 19-year-old Aaliyah Jacobs in Hinsdale in 2019. A warrant for Shippee's arrest on two charges of second-degree murder was issued, before Vermont law enforcement found Shippee dead of an apparent overdose.

Police first learned of the April 2019 shootings when a neighbor called the police about loud bangs he heard from a neighbor's house, according to the affidavit written by Hinsdale Police Chief Todd Faulkner.

The neighbor heard the bangs coming from Bolster's house early one April morning in 2019, and said he saw a car peel out.

After the neighbor's report, and after hearing from Bolster's probation officer that he had missed recent appointments, Hinsdale police visited Bolster's home to check on him.

Outside, the affidavit says, they noticed tire burnout marks in front of the house, and a broken window.

Inside, officers said, they found the bodies of a man and a woman in a bed — Bolster and Jacobs.

There was blood smeared above the bed. An assistant deputy medical examiner who arrived at the house said both Bolster and Jacobs had been shot in the head, at close range.

That afternoon, a man later told New Hampshire State Police, he had been hanging out with Shippee, 28. As word of Bolster's death spread on social media, police said the man told them, Shippee got nervous. He told the man he "got Neal."

The man said Shippee told him he cut Bolster's face, and made Jacobs watch as he shot Bolster, before shooting Jacobs. Shippee said he thought Bolster owed him money. Both Shippee and Bolster had faced drug charges before.

Shippee and the other man drove around that evening, winding up at a junkyard in Vernon, Vt., owned by Shippee's grandparents. Shippee said he didn't want to go back to jail, and the man said Shippee had him dump baggies of heroin into the cap of a medicine bottle.

The man wanted to get out of Shippee's car, he later told state police, and convinced Shippee to let him out near the junkyard. He said he ran through the woods away from Shippee, and then called a family member to pick him up.

A member of Shippee's family called police that night, saying a Shippee had called a friend to say he intended to overdose in his grandparents' junkyard. The friend said Shippee had said he thought he would be blamed for a death in Hinsdale, and did not want to go back to jail.

Shippee texted his father, saying he intended to kill himself because he thought he would be blamed for a killing in Hinsdale. He called a former girlfriend and told her he loved her, the woman later told police.

Vermont State Police went to the junkyard, and there met several members of Shippee's family, worried he intended to overdose and kill himself. Shippee's father had found Shippee's cell phone in the woods, he told Vermont state police, after he got the text message.

Vermont state police found the car Shippee had been driving, surrounded by plastic baggies.

A warrant was issued for Shippee's arrest for second-degree murder in the deaths of Jacobs and Bolster, but Shippee was found dead near the junkyard.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the investigation continued after Shippee was found dead, and released few details in nearly two years since the deaths.

But in a statement Friday afternoon, prosecutors said they would bring no other charges in the deaths. The affidavit detailing the early hours of the investigation was made public after the Attorney General's Office closed the investigation.