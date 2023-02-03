Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman

What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.

Greensburg police said they responded to a call about a home invasion on Alwine Avenue in December.

The victim told police he was attacked and someone stole money and collectible coins valued at $10,000.

Investigators identified the thief as Patrick Rosenberry.

Days later, Rosenberry was found inside a home nearby. Two people, Jamel Smith and Nicole Smith, are accused of hiding Rosenberry.

The Smiths are facing numerous charges, as well as endangering the welfare of children.

