Investigation into Indian family's death near the Canada-U.S. border continues

Oct. 21—GRAND FORKS — After nine months, the deaths of an Indian family remain under investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The RCMP released an update on Friday, Oct. 21.

A family of four including 39-year-old Jagdishkumar Patel, 37-year-old Vaishaliben Patel, 11-year-old Vihangi Patel and three-year-old Dharmik Patel were found dead on Jan. 19 about 40 feet north of the U.S.-Canada border, according to a report from the Herald. They were near Emerson, Manitoba.

According to the RCMP's Friday, Oct. 21, media release, investigators believe the Patel family was dropped off so they could attempt to cross the border into the United States. Investigators believe the family was with a larger group initially but were separated.

Exposure was determined to be the cause of all four deaths, the release says.

The same day, prior to the discovery of the Patel family's bodies, Florida man Steve Shand had been arrested and charged with human smuggling. According to the Herald's report, U.S. Border Patrol found Shand about a mile south of the border, in northwest Minnesota. Border Patrol determined that Shand was transporting two Indian people in his van, who he allegedly picked up after they crossed the border into the U.S on foot.

Following Shand's arrest, authorities searched the area and found other Indian people who were believed to have been traveling with Shand, according to the Herald's report. The Patel family's bodies were located nearby.

Shand's federal court hearings have been postponed numerous times following his conditional release.

According to the media release, RCMP officers traveled "extensively across Canada and the United States to conduct interviews and follow-up on tips." In doing so, officers determined the Patel family's travel from India to Canada, as well as their attempt to enter the U.S., was "very thought-out and organized, likely being run by a human smuggling network."

Story continues

Investigators suspect secure messaging applications were used to communicate.

The RCMP's investigation created a timeline. On Jan. 12, at around 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, the Patels landed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport after their flight from Dubai.

The family was picked up at the airport by a private vehicle. They stayed at a few different places while in Toronto, including private accommodations as well as hotels. The family used ride-share apps to travel between different locations at times.

The release says investigators believe the Patel family left Toronto shortly before their bodies were discovered near the border on Jan. 19. It remains unknown how the family traveled from Toronto to Emerson.

"All commercial modes of transportation between these two locations, including air, rail and bus, have been verified by investigators," the release says.

The RCMP released video surveillance footage of the family at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Jan. 12, which can be viewed at

https://youtu.be/f4ehPDQH_D0

.

Sgt. Gary Bird, an investigator with the RCMP Major Crime Services, said there is a gap in the Patel family's travel timeline from Jan. 15 to the discovery of their bodies on Jan. 19.

"We're confident that people saw and helped the family during this time," said Bird, "as they traveled more than 2,000 km (1,242.7 miles) from Toronto to Emerson."

"We need these people to come forward and share what they know about the Patel family's journey within Canada," Bird said. "Even the smallest bit of information could be significant. This should not have happened. Four lives, an entire family, are gone. We need the people who have information to step forward, so we can find out what happened and hold those involved to account."

The release urges anyone with information to call the Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services at (431) 489-8551, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. A secure tip can also be placed online at

www.manitobacrimestoppers.com

.