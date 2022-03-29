Investigation indicates Dayton homicide not random; victim ID'd

Mar. 29—An investigation into a homicide where a man was found with gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle indicates the incident was not random, according to Dayton police.

"The initial indications are that this was not a random act," said Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall. "The investigation into this homicide is ongoing and we ask for that anyone with information contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867)."

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Anthony Render of Dayton.

Around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1100 block North Broadway Street near Harvard Boulevard after receiving multiple reports of gunfire and a ShotSpotter alert.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle that had crashed and an unresponsive man, who was later identified as Render.

"Officers forced entry into the vehicle to provide aid and found the individual was suffering from gunshot wounds," Hall said. "The driver was transported to the hospital by medics where his condition was determined to be life-threatening, and tragically he died [Monday] morning as a result of his injuries."

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.