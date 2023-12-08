An investigation of Jacksonville Housing Authority could bring changes Monday to agency

The Jacksonville Housing Authority board will meet Monday morning in an emergency session to "discuss and take any appropriate actions" in response to a city Inspector General investigation of the authority.

The potential actions by the board could include "related personnel matters," according to the public notice announcing the meeting. The notice does not specify which personnel, but the board's authority in the chain of command at the housing authority is over the CEO.

The Inspector General's investigation, which was first reported Thursday by WJXT TV-4, has been examining how the housing authority administers a program that provides debit cards to qualifying households to help them pay utility bills such as electric and water service.

The housing authority board decided Thursday to schedule the emergency meeting after the Inspector General's office provided a draft report earlier that day to the agency. The housing authority will have 10 days to respond on whether it accepts or disputes the Inspector General's findings.

Public housing agencies that get federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development commonly use debit cards to provide the utility allowances.

The Inspector General has been looking at how much of the money loaded by the housing authority onto the debit cards has been used by recipients to pay for utility bills. The housing authority does not restrict the use of the debit cards to just utility payments.

Housing Authority CEO Dwayne Alexander said Thursday he wants to see what recommendations are in the final report.

"At the level that we are, there are always going to be some inquiries, and as we have done in the past, we respond to them and we address them," he said. "But the management of the programs is extremely strong and the oversight of these programs is extremely strong. I don't want to minimize anything, but we manage these programs extremely well."

The housing authority owns about 3,000 apartment units in Jacksonville and also administers roughly 8,300 Section 8 vouchers that people use to get subsidized rent at privately owned complexes. HUD provides the funding for the rental assistance and for the utility allowances.

A formula based on a resident's income and how many bedrooms are in a rental unit determines how much money a household will receive for its utility allowance.

Over the years, many housing authorities have moved to issue debit cards instead of sending checks that recipients cashed and then could use for utility payments. The Jacksonville Housing Authority has used debit cards since 2012.

While there is no requirement for recipients to use the debit cards only for making utility payments, residents who fail to pay their utility bills and have their service disconnected will be in default on their housing contracts and lose their subsidized housing.

Mayor Donna Deegan has said she wants to take a closer look in the coming months at how the city and the authority can work to fight the affordable housing crisis. The housing authority is part of the city's consolidated form of government, but it gets the vast majority of its money from the federal government. The city's contribution to it has been about $70,000 per year.

Two mayoral aides asked the housing authority board to hold off on any pay raise for Alexander until after those conversations about housing strategy happen. Alexander received a pay raise to a $250,000 annual salary in the spring and the board had discussed another potential raise to about $310,000. But that went onto the back burner after Deegan's aides went to the Nov. 9 board meeting.

Board members did not have information at that time about the Investigator General's findings regarding the debit cards.

The deferral on talk of a pay raise also has left Alexander without a contract since September. He has been working as an at-will employee, which is unusual for a top executive at one of the city's independent authorities.

Alexander became interim CEO in late 2018 and the board lifted the "interim" from his title in August 2021. HUD has given its high-performing rating to the housing authority during his time as CEO.

The board is scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the authority's headquarters at 1300 N. Broad St.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Housing Authority meets about Inspector General report