Investigation into Karen Garner arrest reveals 'egregious mistakes' by Loveland officers

Four Loveland Police Department officers violated department policy in their response to the arrest of Karen Garner in June 2020, according to an independent investigation into the department’s actions.

The city hired Jensen Hughes, “one of the nation's leading law enforcement and public safety consulting firms,” to conduct an independent review of how the department handled Garner’s arrest. The final report from their investigation was released Friday.

The officers who violated internal department policy were:

Sgt. Phil Metzler, who arrived on scene of Garner’s arrest and was the direct supervisor of the two former officers — Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali — who were criminally charged for their actions that day.

Officer Paul Ashe, who accessed records regarding Metzler’s involvement in the case.

Lt. Bob Shaffer, who approved the use of force report after reviewing part of the body camera footage in the case.

Assistant Chief Ray Butler, who approved the use of force report after reviewing part of the body camera footage in the case.

Metzler, Hopp and Jalali were named in a civil rights lawsuit filed by Garner and her family in May 2021, and the city settled the lawsuit for $3 million in September 2021.

Hopp was sentenced to five years in the Colorado Department of Corrections and three years of probation after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony. He won't be able to work in law enforcement again.

Jalali was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years of probation after pleading guilty to failing to intervene, a misdemeanor.

Metzler resigned from the department in September 2021.

Ashe was fired in October 2021 but filed a lawsuit alleging wrongful termination. According to court documents, a hearing officer affirmed the department’s decision to fire him in November 2021, but Ashe is appealing that decision.

For their actions, Shaffer received a final written warning and Butler received a written warning, Loveland City Manager Steve Adams said during a news conferencing announcing the release of the final investigation report Friday.

Investigators with Jensen Hughes interviewed about a dozen Loveland Police Department officers and staff who were involved in the Garner case, in addition to reviewing body camera footage and other evidence in the case. Former Chief Bob Ticer was not interviewed because he wasn't involved in the case, Adams said.

The internal investigation found that Metzler failed to further investigate if Garner was injured when he arrived on scene and heard Jalali say that Garner's blood was on her uniform and when he reviewed the use of force report, which included Hopp's body camera video from the department's booking area where Hopp talks about injuring Garner's shoulder and Garner can be heard complaining of shoulder pain.

A civil lawsuit filed by Garner and her family in May 2021 alleged Garner's shoulder was dislocated, in addition to other injuries, during her arrest.

Metzler also spoke with a witness to the arrest and didn't properly document that person's concern, according to the report. Metzler later changed the case number on his body camera footage from the conversation with the witness, assigning it to an unrelated incident and changing the preservation time from 10 years to one.

The department's professional standards unit caught Metzler's change and reassigned the video back to the Garner case. If they hadn't, the report states the video would have automatically deleted a week before this internal investigation was initiated.

"Metzler's actions concealed the existence of his (body-worn camera) footage," the report states, adding that Metzler "hid a piece of potential evidence."

The independent report state's that Metzler's actions were "unprofessional and brought discredit to the Department."

Metzler spoke to Ashe, an officer on his team, on July 6, 2021, while Metzler was on paid administrative leave for the Garner investigation. Metzler asked Ashe about the case number associated with Metzler's body camera footage from the day Garner was arrested. The next day, Ashe accessed the case report records and gave Metzler the original case report numbers to the Garner incident, according to the report.

Ashe "had no official purpose to request the information," according to the report, and accessing information not regarding their own duties or cases violates department policy.

Shaffer and Butler both violated department policy by not further investigating signs of potential injury to Garner after each of them reviewed only parts of the body camera footage from during and after the arrest, according to the report.

“We sincerely regret that this incident ever occurred and that officers in our department were responsible for how Ms. Garner was treated that day,” Adams said during Friday's news conference, adding that "egregious mistakes" were made in this incident.

The full report and a recording of Friday's news conference can be found online at lovgov.org/services/police/lpd-accountability.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Loveland police violated policy in arrest of Karen Garner: final report