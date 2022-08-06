Investigation into Kittrell shooting continues. Tribune also files records requests.

SOUTH BEND — A week after South Bend police shot and killed Dante Kittrell, the St. Joseph County Police Department continues to investigate the standoff and shooting near Coquillard Elementary School on July 29.

According to a written statement released that day by the St. Joseph County Police Department, South Bend officers responded to reports from school employees that there was a suicidal man with a gun in a field near the school off North Sheridan Street around 11:45 a.m.

Kittrell, 51, was threatening suicide and, based on witness statements and video of the incident, “appeared to be waiving a handgun,” the police statement said.

According to police, officer-worn body cameras and in-car videos show officers and negotiators attempted to de-escalate the situation for nearly 40 minutes, but “all efforts were unsuccessful.”

Police said video shows Kittrell threatened to shoot multiple times before pointing the gun at officers. SBPD SWAT Team officers then fired upon Kittrell around 12:30 p.m. He was then transported to a hospital and later died.

The Tribune continues to follow the investigation and has or will take the following steps:

● On Aug. 1, The Tribune submitted an Access to Public Records Act (APRA) request for body and dash camera footage showing Kittrell’s death and an APRA request to St. Joseph County attorney Michael Mish for recordings of all 911 center communications related to Kittrell’s death.

The city’s legal department has confirmed it has received that request, but Indiana law does not specify by when the city must fulfill it. Indiana law allows agencies one week to acknowledge receipt of a request if it is submitted by email.

● The Tribune also intends to submit an APRA request to the city for the police report for the incident.

● Also on Aug. 1, The Tribune left a voicemail for Troy Warner, an attorney for St. Joseph County police, which is handling the investigation because it involves South Bend police. As of Friday afternoon, he had not responded.

● South Bend Police Department Public Information Officer Ashley O’Chap declined to comment Aug. 1, saying the county police department is handling the investigation and that SBPD won’t be commenting. She reiterated that Aug. 5 when called again.

A witness, Brianna Johnson, used Facebook Live to livestream about 12 minutes of the standoff leading up to the shooting and another eight minutes following it.

Johnson, who was on North Sheridan Street visiting a friend as the situation developed, said Kittrell was shouting and pacing and appeared to be having a mental episode of some sort.

The Tribune will publish a story online and in print Monday about the mental health resources that police can access during incidents such as this.

