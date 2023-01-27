Investigation into large string of burglaries nets $100K of property stolen in Kitsap County

Kitsap County deputies have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property as part of an investigation into a large series of burglaries and thefts in the north part of the county.

Residential and commercial burglaries have occurred throughout Silverdale, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island and Kingston, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, a warrant was served at a Poulsbo home in the 22000 block of Northeast Port Gamble Road.

Another warrant was served there earlier this month in the same case.

More than $100,000 worth of stolen property — including guns, cars, trailers, and other items — has been recovered in the investigation and there are 21 confirmed victims.

The first search warrant in connection with the burglaries was served at the same home on Jan. 5

In one incident in Silverdale on Christmas Eve, victims said several guns and a Subaru Outback were stolen.

An investigation led investigators to the Poulsbo home, and SWAT deputies served a search warrant and recovered a large stash of property believed to have been stolen by the suspects.

At that time, a related search warrant was served in Port Ludlow by Jefferson County deputies, who found an AR-15 style rifle and seized methamphetamine, what was suspected to be fentanyl, and merchandise believed to have been stolen in burglaries at several Kitsap County businesses.