Investigation launched into death of territorial defense fighter near Belarusian border

Serhiy Panasiuk

Corporal Serhiy Panasiuk, 33, was killed early in the morning under yet to be identified circumstances, the spokesperson said. He was interred in the village of Siltse in Ratne District on Feb. 26.

"An investigation is being carried out by police, while an internal investigation is also being conducted by the relevant units of the brigade," Khominskyi said.

Maryna Baldych, an inspector of the Communication Department of the National Police in Volyn Oblast, said that the death of the soldier was registered in the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations (URPI) under the article on premeditated murder.

"It's clear that the shooting was performed not from the Belarusian side,” she stated.“Further details will be identified during the ongoing pretrial investigation.”

Panasiuk was a veteran of the Ukrainian defense in Donbas. He joined the ranks of the Volyn Territorial Defense in the very first days of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was a commander of a rifle platoon. He is survived by two children.

Earlier, reports appeared on social media about a shooting near the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The Belarusian Border Committee denied this information, claiming “no incidents with using weapons occurred and border patrols haven't opened fire.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine