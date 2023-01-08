Investigation launched following Sunday morning stabbing, Lexington police say

Lexington police are investigating a stabbing after the victim was found to have walked into a local Speedway with injuries.

Officers arrived to the Speedway on South Limestone around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to Lt. Paul Boyles. He said the male victim was down the street when they arrived.

The victim appeared to have a non-life-threatening stab wound, and was taken to nearby University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Boyles said police do not know what led up to the stabbing, and do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.