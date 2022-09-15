Investigation launched into inmate death in Whitley County

Sep. 15—WILLIAMSBURG — Authorities are investigating the death of a Woodbine man who became unresponsive while being held at the Whitley County Detention Center.

Aaron Kelly Burnette II, 30, died last Friday at Baptist Health Corbin.

Burnette had been transported to the hospital the day prior from the county jail.

Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson couldn't comment on the matter, other than to explain investigation protocol.

"Any time that there is an in-custody death, the regulations through the Department of Corrections [call for] two outside agencies," Jailer Lawson said. "We have always used the coroner's office, Andy Croley, and the Williamsburg Police Department."

Coroner Croley didn't respond to a message from the Times-Tribune but Detective Lieutenant Bobby Freeman confirmed he was conducting the investigation on WPD's behalf.

"It's an open investigation right now," Det. Freeman said, adding that authorities are currently awaiting a cause of death.

According to JailTracker, Burnette had been arrested by Kentucky State Police and booked into WCDC just before 10 p.m. on September 7 on a number of charges including fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as traffic-related violations.

According to Det. Freeman's preliminary investigation, Burnette appeared for a video arraignment the following morning before being returned to his cell.

"They [jail staff] came back within 15 minutes to check him, and he was on the floor unresponsive," Det. Freeman said.

The detective added that Narcan was administered and medical staff called, but Burnette had to be transported to the Corbin hospital where he later passed away.

Burnette was not technically an inmate at that time, with JailTracker indicating he was released from WCDC just after 4 p.m. on September 8.

"He was at the jail less than 12 hours that this all happened," Det. Freeman said, adding that a determination in the investigation is pending the return of autopsy results.