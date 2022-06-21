Investigation launched into man's death after fatal west side shooting on Sunfield Court

Police are investigating a man's death after a shooting just before midnight Monday on the city's west side.

IMPD Northwest District Officers went to the 8000 block of Sunfield Court — located between US Highway 136 and Interstate 74 — after receiving a report of a person shot. On arrival, police found a man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

No arrest has been made, but police say they do not believe there is a threat to the area.

Anyone with information about this case should contact IMPD Detective Michael Wright at 317-327-3475 at Michael.Wright@indy.gov. Those with information can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Contact Hannah Brock at hannah.brock@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannah_m_brock.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man dies in west side shooting on Sunfield Court