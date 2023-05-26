Investigation launched in Mississippi after 11-year-old who called 911 is shot

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the shooting of an 11-year-old boy who called 911 to report a domestic disturbance last weekend.

Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest by a police officer who responded to the incident early Saturday morning in Indianola, Miss., his mother Nakala Murry said at a press conference on Monday.

The 11-year-old, who has since been released from the hospital, suffered from a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, according to CNN.

“This cannot keep happening. This is not OK,” Murry said at Monday’s press conference. “If a non-police officer was to shoot somebody, you know it’s not okay. When the police do it, they have protocol. He was trained. He knows what to do.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is “currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence” and “will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office” when the investigation is completed.

The family and attorney Carlos Moore said they are calling on the city to fire the officer involved in the shooting. The Indianola Board of Aldermen voted to place the officer on paid leave amid the state investigation, according to The Washington Post.

