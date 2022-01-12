Investigation launched after a person found dead in a Charlotte home, police say

An investigation is underway after first responders found a body in a home in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and firefighters arrived at the home in the 4500 block of the Plaza, near Eastway Drive, after receiving a call to check on a person’s someone’s well-being. Once inside, they found a body, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.