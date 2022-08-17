Investigation leads to Butler Co. traffic stop, seizure of 84 pounds of weed

Aug. 17—Eighty-four pounds of marijuana was confiscated in Butler County on Tuesday after local drug task forces executed two search warrants and a car stop in an ongoing investigation, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Along with the weed, more than $86,000 in cash and a pistol was seized by law enforcement. The task forces — Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) and Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce (DART) — worked with the Hamilton Police Department on the investigation.

Three adults were arrested in connection with the seizure. Two women — a 21-year-old from Hamilton and a 19-year-old from Fairfield Twp. — were arrested for alleged drug possession and trafficking. A Middletown man, age 31, was arrested for violating his probation.

The vehicle involved was stopped on Interstate 75 in Butler County, officials said.