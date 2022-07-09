Investigation leads to drug trafficking arrest in Troy

Police arrested a man Friday after executing a search warrant at a Troy apartment.

Officers searched an apartment in the 1300 block of E. Main Street just after 7 a.m. Friday, according to Police Chief Shawn McKinney.

Police arrested Michael “Pops” Adkins, Sr., 64, on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

McKinney stated that the search warrant came following a three-month investigation into drug trafficking.

Officers also seized approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, a 9 mm pistol and over $2,000 in cash.