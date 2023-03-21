Investigation leads to resignation of State Police leader

Mar. 21—In the wake of an investigation into allegations involving the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), superintendent of the organization, Jan Cahill, turned in his resignation Monday morning.

That resignation prompted a virtual press briefing Monday afternoon by Gov. Jim Justice, who said he received the results of the investigation Friday and was waiting to discuss them until today or Wednesday, but decided to move up that briefing after the resignation.

Justice said at least two major allegations involving members of the WVSP were found in the investigation: a hidden camera in the women's locker room at the State Police Headquarters in Charleston several years ago and the theft of money by a state trooper at a Charleston casino.

Jack Chambers, an experienced law enforcement officer and a deputy of the Capitol Police, has been appointed interim State Police Superintendent and given the task of continuing the investigation into these and other allegations.

"The very biggest allegation will not be tolerated in any way," Justice said of the incident in the women's locker room, which is a violation of women's rights on the State Police level. "I don't know how things can get much worse than that ... It is despicable."

Justice said the person who actually made the videos has since died, but three troopers were viewing the video on the "thumb drive" and "one, if not all, immediately jerked it out and stomped on it."

"You can't make this stuff up," he said. "They were destroying evidence."

Although any further evidence may be gone, Justice ordered a continued investigation into the incident, which may have involved only one woman, but he said there is not way to know for sure right now.

"We ought to try," he said of a further investigation. "We are better than this ... From my standpoint, it (current investigation) is way too incomplete. We should try to uncover as much evidence as we possibly can get to."

Story continues

Justice said Chambers will continue looking into this and other allegations with Homeland Security as well as federal authorities.

The casino incident was caught on video.

Justice said a man who was playing a video poker machine left his seat to go to the bathroom but either left behind an envelope containing cash or it fell out of his pocket.

"The trooper picked it up and took the money," he said. "Any way you look at it, the money was stolen. I am asking Chambers to reopen the investigation and handle it properly."

It is unclear if the trooper involved quit or retired, but Justice said the trooper should have been "fired on the spot."

It is also unclear if any criminal charges are pending.

Justice said a death on I-81 involving a trooper is also being investigated, but he offered no more details on that. "It is very, very concerning. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Chambers will be investigating."

These investigations involving Chambers, the state Dept. of Homeland Security and the feds will "turn over every rock," he said. "I want all the help I can get ... I want the scrutiny. A the end of the day, I want to be right."

Justice said he did not know about Cahill's resignation until Monday morning, and that was after a late Sunday night phone call.

He said the captain of his detail, Capt. Drew Pendleton, called him at 11:30 p.m. and told him Cahill wanted to speak to him.

"Jan came over to my house this morning (Monday) and we sat in my driveway and talked," Justice said, adding that he told Cahilll that he saw "no pathway here that you can remain" as superintendent of the WVSP.

"He went through many details on a lot of stuff," Justice of Cahill, and there were "surely issues I don't agree with Cahill on, but I listened."

Justice said Cahill, who was the Greenbrier County sheriff before taking over the WVSP in 2017, had put in a lot of good years but there was "bad judgment" used.

"I stand with and behind our police on every issue up until the point in time when it goes beyond what is right," Justice said, adding that members of the WVSP do great work every day and are always there when needed.

"We will clean up the bad eggs ... the bad stuff," he said.

Justice called Chambers a "superstar" who is a "man of honor and he will do the right things."

The full results of the initial investigation have not yet been released.

Brian Abraham, the Governor's Chief Counsel, said the investigation will continue into allegations, some of which have been "closed out with not sufficient evident to move forward on."

Chambers and Homeland Security will work together, he said, and after the investigation is completed the results will be given to the administration, reviewed and recommendations will be made.

"We are going to clean it up and we are going to absolutely make it a place of honor," Justice said of the WVSP.

Anonymous letters received last month relating allegations prompted the investigation.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com