Investigation links missing Iowa Athletic Commission funds to ex-employee

An investigation launched after a complaint alleging financial improprieties by a since-fired Iowa Athletic Commission employee links her to more than $17,000 of uncollected or undeposited funds from athletic events, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand's office reported Wednesday.

It said that because records were inadequate, it could not determine whether even more funds might be missing.

Fired employee focus of investigation

The investigation centered on Dawn Chamberlain, a former program planner for the athletic commission. Part of Iowa Workforce Development until it was transferred to the new Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing in July, the commission's functions include issuing permits and collecting fees for professional and amateur sporting events in Iowa.

The auditor's office said it launched the probe at the request of workforce development after that agency received a Nov. 15, 2022, phone call alleging Chamberlain was “taking money under the table” and accepting bribes in her position as "head of athletics."

Review finds missing licensing fees, taxes

The auditor's report said Chamberlain's duties with the commission included collecting checks, tracking payments received and forwarding checks for processing. It said that in an interview with investigators, Chamberlain denied handling checks, but that information provided to the auditor's office showed otherwise.

Checking on license fees for 203 boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts and wrestling events, investigators found $12,925 of $54,950 collected had not been deposited, and $4,281 of $237,491 in tax receipts for the events also were missing, the report said, for a total of $17,206.

In addition, it said the investigators determined Chamberlain had received a $4,325 check for paying Xtreme Fighting Championship officials and deposited it in her personal bank account, and that only $2,550 of the money actually was paid to the officials. Though Chamberlain told the investigators that the officials also had received payments in cash, the remainder of the funds from the check were not deposited with the Iowa Athletic Commission, the report said.

Further, the report said, Chamberlain received gifts valued at $1,742, including airfare, hotel accommodations and a ringside seat at an event in Denver, and admitted to receiving from a promoter $1,000 and a payment of a hotel bill for acting as a "deputy" at an event in Michigan.

Next steps in investigation unclear

Sand said in the report that the findings were filed with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Polk County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

It was not clear whether there would be criminal charges. DCI Deputy Director Mitch Mortvedt said in an email Wednesday that his agency was not investigating the case.

The auditor's report said workforce development placed Chamberlain, an athletic commission employee since 2007, on paid administrative leave starting Nov. 16, 2022. Following an internal investigation, it fired her Dec. 15. She could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

