Investigation into Lubbock deputy police chief reveals steroid abuse, domestic violence

Editor's note: This story contains details of domestic violence and suicidal ideation that readers may find distressing. If you're experiencing domestic violence and need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 800.799.SAFE (7233) or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

An arrest affidavit released to media on Friday details accusations of physical and emotional abuse fueled by steroid use against a Lubbock deputy police chief who was dating a civilian employee he supervised.

Leath McClure, 41, remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison and one count of continuous violence against family, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

His bond is set at $500,000.

The arrest warrant indicates the family violence offense happened on Dec. 1, 2022 and the aggravated assault offenses happened on Feb. 15 and March 8.

Investigators believe there were two separate occasions where McClure threatened with a gun a civilian employee he was dating.

The charges against McClure stem from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began on Oct. 4, when a female civilian Lubbock Police Department employee complained to her supervisor that McClure, with whom she was in a romantic relationship, reportedly pushed her into a wall and doorway at police headquarters and slapped her face, according to a Lubbock police report.

According to an arrest affidavit, McClure and the employee began a romantic relationship in March 2021, shortly after the employee returned to work for the police deportment a second time. McClure, who was a lieutenant in the department's Administration Support Division, was her immediate supervisor at the time.

In February 2022, McClure was promoted to deputy chief and remained a part of the employee's chain of command until August when he oversaw the East Patrol Division Station in the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. boulevard.

The employee described a deteriorating professional and personal relationship with McClure punctuated with physical and verbal abuse. She said she believed McClure's steroid use contributed to his behavior, the warrant states.

McClure's alleged abuse escalated when he learned of the employee's prior romantic relationship and called her derogatory names and forced her to resign. The employee ultimately handed in her resignation, but withdrew it and continued working for the police department.

The employee told investigators the first episode of physical abuse happened in December 2022. She said she was with her mother at the time and he called her. She described McClure as livid and said he told her to meet him at her apartment where he told her she deserved to be beat by him.

She said McClure slapped her across her left cheek.

In February, the employee told investigators McClure was in her apartment and appeared suicidal and upset with her, but she couldn't recall why.

As they sat in her living room, she said McClure took out his gun and threatened to shoot himself. However, he also pointed the weapon at her head and threatened to shoot her. She said he put their heads together in a way that made her believe he would shoot both of them at the same time, the warrant states.

Two weeks later, on March 8, she said McClure confronted her at her apartment about her previous relationship with a Lubbock police officer. She said she apologized to McClure but he slapped her, pushed her into a door causing her to strike the doorknob and she slid hard onto the floor.

She said McClure, who was wearing his police badge at the time, grabbed her by the throat as she got up, ordered her to sit on a dining room chair and pressed his service weapon to her head and threatened to shoot her if he didn't tell him the truth, the warrant states.

She told investigators she thought she was about to die.

However, the two returned to work for a meeting during which McClure continued to send her text messages berating her.

The employee said in every episode of abuse she calmed down McClure and deescalated the situation.

Investigators found evidence and corroborating statements of McClure's threats to the employee, the warrant states.

Investigators also searched McClure's city-issued vehicle and found a black backpack containing an unlabeled plastic bottle that held 17 pills believed to be tramadol hydrochloride, an opioid used to treat severe pain, and one pill believed to be a generic version of the anti-anxiety medication Xanax, the warrant states.

Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said her office has recused from prosecuting the case. A special prosecutor will be assigned to take over the case, which includes presenting it to a Lubbock County Grand Jury.

