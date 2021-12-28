Investigation of Mankato police restraint photo prompts no discipline

Dec. 28—Justin Coates still believes the two Mankato police sergeants who physically restrained him following a noise complaint in 2015 should face disciplinary action. But he did not have the time or resources to take his grievance against the officers to arbitration, he said.

"There's more fight that can happen," he said. "I just don't have any left in me."

The city of Mankato recently announced it has completed its investigation of a photo that went viral last year after Coates posted it on social media. The image shows Coates on the ground, Sgt. Ken Baker with his knee on or near neck Coates' neck and Sgt. Bill Reinbold (who was an officer at that time) holding Coates by the arm.

No disciplinary action will be taken against the sergeants following an independent investigation, the city announced.

The statement says "ongoing dialogue" with Coates "led to a constructive way to find a mutually agreed to resolution."

Coates, 30, says he is in fact not happy with the outcome of the investigation and his dialogues with Mankato Department of Public Safety leaders. But he decided not to proceed through arbitration.

"It is disheartening that it has taken over a year and a half, and really nothing has come of it," Coates said.

2015 arrest

Coates, who is Hispanic, says officers used excessive force when they responded to a report from a security guard of a noisy party at his apartment in 2015. He said only he and two other people were in the apartment at the time and he'd had a few alcoholic drinks.

Coates said the officers pulled him into the hallway after he asked one to remove his foot from his door and after he declined to give them his driver's license.

Baker knelt on his neck and briefly restricted his breathing, Coates said. He was arrested, taken to the Public Safety Center and then to a detox facility.

He was charged with misdemeanor disruptive intoxication and petty misdemeanor public nuisance. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and paid a fine. He did not believe he was guilty, he said. But he was at the time a new Minnesota State University graduate and could not afford to pay an attorney to fight the charge.

He regrets now only that he did not file a complaint against the officers after the incident.

Photo goes viral

A friend who was with Coates the night of the arrest recorded parts of the interaction with the officers.

Coates said the death of George Floyd while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck in May 2020 triggered memories of his own similar encounter.

He took a screenshot from his friend's video and posted it on his Facebook page. He intended to share it only with his friends, he said. But his friends shared it with their friends and soon the image had gone viral.

"It caught on like wildfire," he said. "That wasn't my initial intention. But in some ways I'm glad it happened."

Coates chose to remain anonymous when the photo first went viral but later decided to speak publicly after seeing other people responding on social media with their own reports of negative interactions with law enforcement.

"I hoped it helped people realize it does happen," he said. "Not just in big cities like Minneapolis. That it can happen in our own backyard."

He's still not sharing the video because he doesn't believe if it would be productive and to protect two witnesses who can be seen in the video.

Independent investigation

The photo was seen by Department of Public Safety officials soon after it was posted. Coates said Edell Fiedler, now the city's communications and engagement director, contacted him on Facebook.

In early June, Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal announced an independent legal consulting firm would conduct an investigation.

"I think a lot of people aren't certain what they are looking at," Vokal said at that time. "That is really why we want that outside, unbiased, objective person to come in and do interviews and look further and try to determine what is occurring."

Coates said he spoke with the investigator and heard nothing for months afterward until he requested an update. He was given a copy of the investigator's report but "absolutely everything was redacted," he said.

Under state law, investigations of public employees become public only if they result in disciplinary action or if the employee resigns.

No arbitration

After additional months of waiting, Coates said he was told if he wished to proceed, he would need to request a hearing with an arbitrator, at which point all of the details of his arrest would become public and "even after arbitration there was no guarantee of anything."

Coates considered it but decided against the expense of hiring an attorney to help him navigate the arbitration process. And to go through it alone would have been overwhelming, he said. He decided he was done.

The city's statement, sent to The Free Press by Fiedler, gives this description of the outcome:

"Public Safety and the individual have engaged in ongoing dialogue regarding the incident, which has led to a constructive way to find a mutually agreed to resolution. Although the resolution did not include discipline for the officers involved, the resolution has included support for and emphasis on the work the Mankato Department of Public Safety has been doing and plans to do."

In response to a Free Press request for more information sent to Fiedler and Vokal, Fiedler said: "With the parties working together to mutually resolve the matter, there is no additional information."

Policing reforms

Coates said he has had constructive conversations with Vokal and Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose about how the department could build more trust with the community.

"We've had good talks. But that's really all it's been. Just talking," he said.

The city's statement touts a number of initiatives the department has undertaken in the past year or so, including holding community listening sessions, forming a steering committee on police reform, posting more data and department policies on the city website, and adding a "procedural justice core competency" component to new officer training.

"The city of Mankato holds its police officers to high standards in alignment with the city's public service principles and core values and the police officer code of ethics," the statement says. "We are committed to focusing on and maintaining positive police-community relations and ensuring police officers continue to have training opportunities related to respectfully engaging the public."

Coates said he is pleased with the changes but there need to be more.

"It's not close to enough," he said.

His suggestions include body cameras. Vokal told the City Council this summer her department is preparing to add body cameras in 2022.

Coates also would like to see better mental health screening — both for new officers and regular check-ins for experienced officers. He is now a licensed therapist in St. Peter and is in graduate school to become a psychologist.

"I don't hold any grudge against law enforcement or the specific officers involved in my situation," he said. "I just want there to be accountability, and I want agencies to do a better job of assessing the mental health of new officers, as well as officers who have been on the job for a while."