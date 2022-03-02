Investigation into Merced woman’s shooting death yields second arrest in San Pablo

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the October shooting death of a Merced woman, while a third suspect remains on the run.

Suspect Travis Lavell Rucks, 20, of Vallejo, who was wanted on a warrant in the shooting death of 33-year-old Christina Velez, was arrested in San Pablo on Tuesday, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said Rucks was spotted by a patrol officer at a gas station in San Pablo.

The officer, who knew Rucks was wanted in connection with murder, made contact with the suspect, who police say provided the officer with a false name.

Rucks was arrested and booked into Contra Costa County Jail and will be transported to Merced County Jail, authorities said.

Rucks is the second of three named suspects in Velez’s death.

On Oct. 31 Emari Lee Prescott, 22, of Vallejo, was arrested in connection with the homicide after seeking medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police said a third suspect, identified as Jeremiah Marquis Lacy, 24, of Vallejo, remains on the run. Lacy’s last known location was in the City of Vallejo.

Merced police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of East Main Street at about 11:13 p.m. on Oct.

Officers located two gunshot victims at the scene. According to police, Velez died at the scene and the other victim was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.