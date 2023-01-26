Investigation into missing East Boston woman leads police to Somerville

The search for a missing East Boston woman lead police to Somerville Thursday afternoon.

Boston 25 News camera caught investigators scouring an Alston Street apartment, an effort related to finding Reina Morales Rojas, a source told Boston 25 News.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office, the 41-year-old woman was dropped off on Alston Street two months ago and hasn’t been seen since.

On Tuesday, the Latino community gathered at the East Boston police station to pressure police to do more to bring Morales Rojas home.

One neighbor told Boston 25 News police requested servellience video from his house - but he says he didn’t spot the missing woman.

“I feel so bad about all these things that are going on, but what can I do?” said the Somerville neighbor.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more info on the nature of Thursday’s search but has yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

