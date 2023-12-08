Investigation of murder-suicide which took an 11-year-old girl's life continues

Dec. 8—BLUEFIELD — A community was coping with tragedy Thursday as the West Virginia State Police continued investigating a murder-suicide which took the life of an 11-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment along with Mercer County sheriff's deputies rushed 2:56 p.m. Wednesday to a Ceres Hollow Road home after Mercer 911 received a call about male subject holding several people at gunpoint, according to a statement issued by Sgt. P.H. Shrewsbury of the Princeton Detachment.

The troopers and deputies arrived 3:05 p.m. at the address. Troopers entered the home and discovered an 11-year-old girl to be deceased from a gunshot wound and a male person to be deceased from a gunshot wound, Shrewsbury said. Two wounded people were also found.

After further investigation, troopers identified the shooter as Kenneth Smith. Smith had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Shrewsbury said.

Ceres Hollow Road was closed at both ends and troopers had onlookers stay back while a crime scene tape was erected. Ambulances with the Bluefield Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene. Crying could be heard as family members arrived there while the investigation continued.

Soon after sunset Wednesday, a West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Investigation van arrived at Ceres Hollow Road. Troopers C.W. Havens and D.A. Miller will be conducting the investigation.

The two wounded people found at the home were immediately given medical care by the troopers and taken to WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital and later transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where they were listed Thursday in critical condition, Shrewsbury said.

The 11-year-old girl was a student at nearby Mountain Valley Elementary School. Mercer County Schools had extra counselors and staff at the school Thursday to speak with students and comfort them.

"Please keep Mercer County Schools in your thoughts and prayers along with the family, friends and our staff," school system officials said in the announcement. "Hug your kids and family members and tell them you love them."

