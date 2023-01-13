Investigation nets Fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine

Jan. 13—Deputies discovered more than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and a half pound of methamphetamine while arresting a 30-year-old Spokane woman.

A possible car prowling complaint was made Tuesday evening in Oakesdale, and when deputies reviewed video footage from a local business they believed two vehicles were involved in the incident. One of the vehicles was identified as a late model Dodge Ram Pickup that had been stolen from a Palouse residence earlier this week, according to a Whitman County Sheriff's Office media release.

A property owner south of Tekoa reported a vehicle stuck in the mud on a country road Wednesday morning. Deputies responded and identified the stolen truck from Palouse and arrested 30-year-old Nicole Simmons for alleged theft of a motor vehicle, according to the release. While searching her person, deputies found 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of powder heroin and a half pound of methamphetamine in her clothing pockets.

The Sheriff's office believes Simmons and at least two other people were involved in numerous property crimes over the past week, according to the release. Simmons was booked into the Whitman County Jail on felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance and accomplice to vehicle theft.