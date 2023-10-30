Investigation into Oct. 21 party hampered by lack of cooperating witnesses

Oct. 30—The Vigo County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a large party that took place Oct. 21 at AMVETS Post 222 in West Terre Haute in which someone discharged a firearm, injuring two people.

The two individuals who were shot were taken to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries and released, said Derek Fell, chief of operations with the sheriff's office.

A suspect has not been identified at this point and law enforcement are still investigating to determine what led to the shooting, he said. "Unfortunately, we're having trouble finding cooperating witnesses."

The sheriff's office "is actively working the investigation from all angles, reviewing videos and trying to make contact with those who were at the party," Fell said. "Once everything is put together, we'll present whatever information we have to the prosecutor's office to see what type of charges, if any, are filed."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 21, deputies were dispatched to AMVETS, where a shooter had fired into the crowded dance hall area. Two people were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The victims were not from Vigo County, nor were they Indiana State University students, Sheriff John Plasse had stated in a news release.

Several other local law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene.