Investigation into officer involved shooting in Princeton continues

Nov. 3—An investigation into an officer involved shooting in Princeton is continuing.

On Wednesday, November 2, at approximately 6:10 a.m., members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team were assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton, according to Captain R. A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.

While executing the search warrant members were met with gunfire which struck the special response vehicle and penetrated an outer jacket of one of the team members, according to Maddy

Officers returned fire striking the gunman in the leg. The gunman, identified as Amir Lumpkins, 24 of Princeton, was transported for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report from Maddy.

The trooper who's outer jacket was shot was not injured during the incident.

Maddy said criminal charges are pending.

An investigation remains active and is ongoing.

