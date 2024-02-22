Investigation ongoing into alleged assault of Akron Prep student by a teacher

The investigation into a teacher accused of shoving a middle school student at Akron Preparatory Academy charter school is ongoing, Akron police said.

No charges have been filed and the investigation could take at least another week before it is referred to the prosecutor's office for a decision on whether charges are warranted, police spokesman Capt. Mike Miller said.

Per protocol, a school spokesperson said, the school launched an internal investigation and the teacher was put on a "two-day administrative leave." It was unclear if the internal investigation is still open, or what happens after the two days if the police investigation is ongoing.

The school had previously said on social media the police conducted an investigation and "did not find evidence to support the claim and concluded that the allegation was false."

Miller said that conclusion has yet to be reached, although an officer who responded to the initial call last week did not make an arrest. But investigations involving an alleged assault against a minor have to go through a process, he said, and would rarely if ever wrap up in a single day.

"Of course we're concerned about any allegation that concerns the safety of a child," Miller said.

Alleged threats against school personnel following the reported incident are also still under investigation.

The school canceled classes Tuesday, citing threats made against school staff by the family involved in the initial allegation against the teacher.

"Members of the reporting family appeared unsatisfied with the results and began threatening school administration, including appearing on a local podcast over the weekend to speculate and threaten administrators," the school posted on Facebook Monday afternoon.

The mother of the boy at the center of the allegation, Sherilyn Martins, said in an interview with the Beacon Journal that neither she nor the boy's father made threats, and they "do not condone violence."

Martins said they called police last Friday after the school called with her 13-year-old son on the line and he told her a teacher had pushed him while he was standing in line in a hallway.

According to the police report, the officer interviewed the teacher, who said the boy and his friends "were not listening to his directions about standing on the designated line," and that the teacher "stated he pushed (the boy) but did not do it as a way to cause harm." The report stated the teacher seemed concerned he had unintentionally hurt the boy, who reported having a headache and a sore shoulder.

Martins said they were at the school while the police officer investigated the incident, and were told it had concluded.

Martins said they were upset.

"We didn't know what to do," she said.

They took their son to a hospital emergency room. Documentation provided to the Beacon Journal by the family shows their son was diagnosed with a concussion and an injured shoulder.

They felt they had to go public, she said, especially after she felt her son was being punished, as he was told he could no longer play on the school's basketball team. A friend suggested she appear on a local show on Facebook Live, which the school has referred to as a podcast.

"I just wanted to tell my son's story," she said.

The Beacon Journal could not identify the segment of the show that contained Martins' appearance. Martins said they never made threats against the school or the staff, but noticed others in the comments or those who were able to chime into the show in the following hours had made comments that could be construed as threats, including suggestions that she or the boy's father should have physically fought the teacher.

"We're like what? No, that's not going to solve anything," Martins said. "That's not the solution."

The school filed three police reports alleging threats made against staff. Two reports allege the threats came directly from the boy's parents, but do not specify where or when those threats allegedly occurred. The third is from another staff member who said he heard his name was mentioned in the podcast and that other people on the show — not the parents — had made the threats.

Martins said they understood what would have happened to them if they had made threats, and how that would impact their lives and their children's lives.

"I have children," she said. "We enjoy our freedom.".

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Prep teacher still under investigation for alleged student assault