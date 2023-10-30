FBI probing anti-Semitic threats at Cornell University

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul met with Cornell University students Monday after anti-Semitic threats were posted online. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The FBI is investigating a series of anti-Semitic messages targeting a Jewish organization at Cornell University as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul met with students on Monday.

The threats of violence were posted online Sunday, aimed at the Center for Jewish Living, university President Martha E. Pollack said in a news release.

"A series of horrendous, anti-Semitic messages threatening violence to our Jewish community and specifically naming 104 West -- the home of the Center for Jewish Living -- was posted on a website unaffiliated with Cornell," Pollack said.

The online posts, directed at Cornell students, contained explicit threats of violence, sexual assault and derogatory comparisons to animals.

Cornell University's dedicated police force initiated an immediate investigation and notified the FBI.

"I came here in person with one strong message that we will not tolerate threats, or hatred, or anti-Semitism, or any kind of hatred that makes people feel vulnerable," Hochul said, adding that security was being increased at campuses across the state.

In the days ahead, Cornell said it intends to reinforce a culture of trust, respect and safety on campus, regardless of individual beliefs, backgrounds or perspectives.

"The virulence and destructiveness of anti-Semitism is real and deeply impacting our Jewish students, faculty and staff, as well as the entire Cornell community, " Pollack said. "This incident highlights the need to combat the forces that are dividing us and driving us toward hate. This cannot be what defines us at Cornell. "

The FBI told CBS News the agency was working to determine the credibility of the threats.