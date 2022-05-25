Investigation ongoing in death of four teens

May 25—NEWBERRY — Multiple law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to try and solve two shootings that left four teenagers dead on Sunday, May 22.

"It has been a tragic 24 hours in Newberry, to have four young people, all children of God, whose lives were not supposed to end so soon. We are greatly saddened and extend our sympathies to the families," said Mayor Foster Senn. "While we don't know the details of the situation, gun violence must stop. Young people with guns is a national problem, a state problem and a problem here in Newberry. The great majority of our young people in Newberry are doing the right things, but those turning to guns, there can be tragic and senseless endings, like we had here this weekend."

During a press conference at Newberry City Hall on Monday, May 23, City of Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman explained the events that happened Sunday.

At around midnight, law enforcement was notified by neighbors of gunshots in the 700 block of Wise Street (located in the City of Newberry). Police arrived on scene to find a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Newberry County EMS to Newberry County Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Later Sunday afternoon, at approximately 2:51 p.m. at the 2400 block of Eleanor Street (located in the City of Newberry) law enforcement was once again notified by neighbors of gunshots. Goodman said three males ranging from 15 to 19 were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

He said weapons were recovered at the crime scene Sunday evening.

"These shootings were within a block of each other, we are still putting a lot of pieces together," Goodman said.

Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim at the Wise Street crime scene as 16-year-old Mykain Davis.

At the Eleanor Street crime scene, Jahquindon Toland, 18, Jhisere Robinson, 15, and Sonterrious Davis, 19.

"We do know, all the victims knew each other and at least were associates and were in the same social circle. That's all we know at this point," Goodman said.

Goodman added that the Newberry Police Department, The Newberry County Sheriff's Department, the Newberry County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have been working around the clock to figure out if these shootings are connected in any way.

Goodman said there have been no arrests and they do not have any suspects, at this time. He also said there is no reason to believe these shootings are connected to the shootings in March.

"The Newberry community has lost four of our young people to gun violence. As a lifelong citizen of Newberry, someone who loves this community and loves the youth in this community, I am in disbelief and I hurt to the core. We are losing our young people at an alarming rate and something has to change. They have left behind parents, siblings, friends and other family members that loved them and wanted nothing but the best for them," he said.

Goodman added that we must be prayerful, come together and work together to find a way to help our young people.

"To the young people, we love you and I love you and I want the best for you, I'm here for you and we have to do better," he said.

Anyone with information on these homicides is asked to call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Newberry Police Department 803-321-1010.

Following the press conference, Alvin Pressley, superintendent of the Newberry County School District, released the following statement:

"I want to express my personal condolences to the families of the victims during this very difficult time. The Newberry community has been deeply impacted by this weekend's events, which has led to the loss of four young lives. No parent, friend, teacher is ever prepared to face a tragedy like this. I want to thank the local law enforcement agencies for their work and support and we will continue to work with them to make certain our schools are safe and secure. We have made the decision to have students return to Newberry High School to provide them with the support from their school and district family."

On Monday, Newberry High School went to virtual learning, they returned on Tuesday with additional personnel, including an increased presence of law enforcement.

