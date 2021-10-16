Investigation ongoing into deaths of elderly Mt. Pleasant Township couple

Oct. 16—Investigators said there were no signs of foul play in connection with an elderly Mt. Pleasant Township couple found dead in their home this week.

According to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office, the bodies of Donald Werry, 78, and wife, Patricia Werry, 72, were discovered Wednesday in their home on Brush Creek Road. An autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

Donald Werry was free on a $100,000 unsecured bond as he awaited trial on 15 charges in connection with allegations he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in 2015. He was scheduled to appear Nov. 4 before Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears for a pretrial hearing. Trial was scheduled to begin Nov. 15.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti Tyburski said state police are investigating the circumstances of the couple's deaths.

"There was no signs of struggle or foul play. We're looking into it to see if their death was caused by natural causes or something else," Tyburski said.

A mail carrier noticed letters piling up at the home and called state police to conduct a welfare check on the couple, according to Tyburski. The county probation office, which had been monitoring Donald Werry prior to his trial, had no contact with him in the days prior to the discovery of the bodies, Tyburski said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .