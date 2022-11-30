Investigation ongoing as deputies kill man in Mariposa, sheriff says. Break-in reported

At least one Mariposa County deputy fired shots that killed a man while responding to a reported break-in at a church, the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The office got a 911 call about a man with a knife breaking into First Baptist Church of Mariposa on Frank Wilson Road north of Highway 49, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Few details were immediately available, but the post said deputies were on scene and a man was dead.

A post from three hours earlier asked people to stay out of the area while the school at the church was locked down though the children inside were safe.

The later post mentioned the alleged break-in and killing.

“Following the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office (policies) and procedures, all deputies involved in the shooting were immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation,” the post said.