Investigation ongoing after Eastern Kentucky police fire gun at suspect, records show

Multiple investigations are being conducted after police fired a gun at a Boyd County suspect, according to court records and Kentucky State Police.

The shooting occurred Sunday at 8:27 p.m, the Kentucky State Police said. KSP arrived on scene at the request of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Catlettsburg Police Department.

The suspect in the incident was arrested, according to Kentucky State Trooper Shane Goodall. Authorities didn’t release any information on the suspect.

No police officers or members of the public were injured, KSP said.

KSP is investigating the shooting and the local sheriff’s office is handling the investigation into criminal charges on the suspect, said Goodall.

KSP declined to release further details and officials at the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office weren’t immediately available for comment. But an arrest citation for an incident that occurred on the same day and time in Boyd County identified the suspect as Justin Hartsook, 36.

Law enforcement arrived to investigate Hartsook because he was believed to be suspicious and was standing near vehicles in a Cannonsburg junkyard, according to an arrest citation. Hartsook allegedly fled in his vehicle after officers turned on their emergency lights.

The pursuit began around the junkyard and followed to Meade Springer Road, where Hartsook nearly hit a deputy, according to the arrest citation. The pursuit continued to US-60 where Hartsook was traveling 90 mph, later colliding with a deputy’s vehicle on Booth Quillen Road.

The pursuit resumed towards Cannonsburg Road, where a Catlettsburg police officer set up spike strips, according to the arrest citation. Hartsook’s vehicle hit the strips, and he then attempted to run over Cantrell.

The Catlettsburg officer fired his gun at Hartsook “due to the dangerous circumstances and fear for his life,” according to the arrest citation Hartsook allegedly continued towards US-23, where he collided with a deputy’s vehicle on the I-64 and US-23 overpass.

The deputies and officers exited their patrol units and held Hartsook at gunpoint, but he refused to exit his vehicle, according to an arrest citation. The citation says necessary and appropriate forced was used to remove him from the vehicle.

Hartsook was taken into custody and transported to the Boyd County Detention Center. He faces nine charges as a result of the incident.

Goodall said the investigations were still ongoing Tuesday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.