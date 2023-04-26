Investigation ongoing in fatal shooting of 3-year-old

Apr. 26—LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Juvenile Divisions are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old's death.

At around 2:59 p.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies and investigators responded to the 9400 block of N.C. 211 E. near Lumberton in reference to an individual shot, according to a prepared swtatement from the sheriff's office. Prior to the arrival of the deputies, Legacy Alford, 3, of Lumberton, was transported away from the residence.

The vehicle transporting Alford to UNC Health Southeastern Medical Center was met by Robeson County EMS and she was transported to the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office statement. Alford was treated at the medical center and died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. The body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The evidence will be presented to the Robeson County District Attorney's Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.