Investigation ongoing into incident that ended with man shot by Grand Forks County deputies

Feb. 28—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office office has released more information about an incident in which two deputies shot a man who allegedly was breaking into a home about five miles south of town.

Two deputies shot Joseph Espinoza, 37, hospitalizing him late Sunday morning. Espinoza has not yet been charged with a crime, according to county court records. He is being treated for "non-life-threatening" injuries at Altru Hospital and the sheriff's office is looking into potential criminal charges while the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation reviews the "officer-involved shooting."

According to a news release sent Tuesday afternoon by sheriff's office workers, Cpl. Brandon Rakoczy and Deputy Dustin Wadholm were sent to the scene of a car crash along Highway 81. Dispatchers told the deputies that a man, Espinoza, had broken into a home at 877 10th St. NE by "smashing out a large window next to the front door" while two residents were inside.

According to a 6 p.m. report by WDAY, Espinoza demanded keys to a pickup parked outside.

One of the residents told dispatchers that they planned to get a gun. He later "fired rounds in the home" to get Espinoza out of the house, and a struggle ensued over the gun.

Espinoza, police claim, wrested the gun from the resident and allegedly "fired several shots in the home," and deputies arrived as he was trying to steal the residents' pickup truck.

According to the release, the deputies gave commands for Espinoza to drop the gun, and he walked toward them with it in his hand. Rokoczy and Wadholm shot Espinoza in the upper left leg, and then rendered aid to him, the release stated. Espinoza was later taken in an ambulance to Altru Health System.

Sheriff Andy Schneider told WDAY's Matt Henson that he backs the decision by his deputies.

"I stand with my deputies 100% on their actions. I trust their abilities and the decision they made yesterday," Schneider told WDAY.