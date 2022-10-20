Investigation ongoing after juvenile shot in Roxbury

Officials are responding to a Boston neighborhood after a juvenile was shot Wednesday night.

Boston Police say they received a call just after 7:00 p.m. for a report of a male juvenile shot on Rockland Street in Roxbury.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further information was made available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW