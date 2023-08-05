Investigation ongoing into overnight homicide in north Charlotte

A victim was shot and killled overnight in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to CMPD, someone was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday on the 8900 block of Firestreak Drive.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with a gunshot wound.

MEDIC pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene Search responded to the scene to collect physical evidence and conduct an investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation; check wsoctv.com for updates.

