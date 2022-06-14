Investigation ongoing in riot at First Hospital

Jun. 14—WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedulce held a news conference Monday to provide details of what was described as a "large scale incident" at First Hospital in Kingston Saturday night.

Three juveniles and two staff members sustained head injuries during the incident on the third floor of the hospital on Wyoming Avenue.

Sanguedolce, joined by Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans and Kingston Police Chief Rick Kotchik, said the incident began at about 7:15 p.m. involving two patients.

As the incident worsened, Sanguedolce said multiple police agencies on the West Side and Greater Pittston area responded to the hospital.

"The incident started at 7:15 with two patients. At 8 p.m., it was reported as a full-on, large-scale incident involving approximately 14 juveniles inside that facility," Sanguedolce said.

Sanguedolce described the incident as a riot but noted not in the legal sense of the actual criminal statute.

Several staff members barricaded themselves in a nursing station as police encountered difficulty accessing the area of the hospital where the incident was taking place, Sanguedolce said, adding he hopes to address the situation with First Hospital.

The district attorney said two juveniles suspected to be involved in the incident and another juvenile not involved were taken to another hospital for treatment, along with two staff members. He said all have been released.

"We are mindful the subjects of this investigation are in First Hospital for the purpose of obtaining mental treatment. That is factoring into a large part of our investigation. Due to certain privacy concerns with juvenile cases, we aren't permitted to release all the details of what is occurring. However, to the extent to keep the public informed, we will make every effort to do so," the district attorney said.

Sanguedolce said there is considerable damage where the incident took place inside the hospital. He said several female juveniles are among those who took part in the melee.

Sanguedolce commended Kotchik, Kingston police Det. Ed Palka and Officer Ryan Mohovich for their quick response to the hospital.

The district attorney said security at the hospital was minimal adding the incident occurred on a weekend night and he isn't aware of hospital employee schedules.