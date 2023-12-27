Investigation ongoing after SC woman struck, killed on I-26 on Christmas morning

In the early morning hours of Christmas Day, a South Carolina woman was reportedly struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident after having an issue with her vehicle on Interstate 26 in Henderson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident was called in by a witness at 12:29 a.m. Dec. 25, according to Sgt. Anthony Carpenter with the Highway Patrol's Troop G District 3 in Hendersonville. Pamela Alexander, 64, of Whitmire, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carpenter said the investigation is ongoing.

"We really don't know a lot of what happened. What we've got is a pedestrian that was on I-26 Eastbound that was in the roadway. She was either having car trouble or something. There was actually an eyewitness to this incident," Carpenter said. "They gave us a description of the possible and/or suspect vehicle as a white tractor bobtail truck. It will have right-front damage to it."

Carpenter said the accident happened 2 miles past the Fletcher exit (Exit 44) near mile marker 46. There were published reports by other news outlets that Alexander had gotten an orange construction cone stuck under her vehicle and was trying to dislodge it when she was hit.

"We don't know 100% if that's what happened. That is what the witness had said. That's not something that we can either verify or confirm right now," Carpenter said.

Carpenter said the one witness was trying to help Alexander with her vehicle issue.

"They had stopped to assist the lady. They pulled up and she was out of the car when they got there," he said.

Carpenter said anyone who has information about the incident should call the Highway Patrol's Hendersonville office at 828-693-4141.

