Investigation ongoing in New Washington shooting

Dec. 22—NEW WASHINGTON — The investigation of a shooting that resulted in the death of one man at a bar and restaurant in New Washington continues.

The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed that Alvin Huttsell, 36, died Wednesday night after a shooting in the parking lot of Sweathogs Bar & Grill.

According to a Facebook post written by Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples Thursday morning, video surveillance showed one male exiting the bar to go into his vehicle, and shortly after, a female leaves the bar to get into a vehicle with a second male.

The first male then approaches the second male and female while they're trying to leave in their vehicle. A "verbal altercation" occurs, and then gunshots are exchanged between the two males. The first male dies. The female is shot "multiple times."

The incident is reported by the second male, who had a graze wound, through 911. The sheriff's office was dispatched to the bar. It states the second male was taken in for questioning and then released.

The investigation of the incident continues with assistance from the Indiana State Police.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the sheriff's office will conduct that investigation, send the information to Mull for review and then determine if any charges are warranted.