Investigation ongoing in woman's Nov. 11 stabbing death

Dec. 13—ANDERSON — Police are continuing to interview witnesses in the Nov. 11 stabbing death of Marina Redding.

Redding, 58, was found with multiple stab wounds to her chest at her residence in the 1400 block of Fletcher Street.

Anderson Police Department detectives are interviewing several witnesses who have come forward, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Friday.

He said detectives are also following up on leads that involve more evidence.

"It's still under investigation," he said. "There is more work to be done. That are a couple of materials that have developed as part of the investigation."

Cummings previously said there was a person of interest in Redding's slaying.

Her husband, Roger D. Redding, 54, Anderson, is being detained at the Madison County Detention Center on a hold from Hamilton County.

Hamilton County court records show that Redding is being detained on a $100,000 bond on charges of being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police found Marina Redding in the back bedroom of the home with multiple stab wounds to the chest.

She was discovered by her daughter, who went to check on her mother after learning that her car was involved in an accident earlier that Thursday evening in Hamilton County.

At the time, Cummings said Hamilton County police found a vehicle that had been in a crash and was upside down. He said they ran a check on the license plate and went to the Anderson address, where Redding's daughter helped them enter the house.

According to court records, Roger Redding married Marina Ann Fite in 2020.

Roger Redding has an extensive criminal record including a November 2020 conviction on charges of operating a vehicle after being found to be a habitual traffic offender and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was charged in April 2020 with a felony charge of operating a vehicle after being found to be an habitual offender and misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and violation of a local disaster ordinance.

Redding served four years in the Indiana Department of Corrections on a 2010 conviction for driving while intoxicated and failing to meet the terms of the court.

He has been charged with neglect of a dependent, theft, domestic battery and attempted battery from 2002 to 2006, according to court records.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Matt Kopp at 765-648-6735.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.