Investigation opened after woman found dead in Carrollwood

Romy Ellenbogen, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

A woman, who is in her 60s, was found dead at a home in Carrollwood after friends reported not seeing her since May 24, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating.

The woman’s body was found on the 11000 block of Cypress Park Street on Monday, according to the office. The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by concerned friends on Sunday saying they had not heard from the woman.

When deputies interviewed a relative of the woman living in the home, they noticed inconsistencies and got a search warrant for the property, said spokesperson Crystal Clark.

The Sheriff’s Office believes foul play was involved in the death and is asking neighborhood residents who may have seen something or who have security cameras to come forward. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

No one has been detained in the investigation, Clark said.

No further information was immediately available.

